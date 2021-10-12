Civil dialogue continues to be uncivil. Historians fear we are headed for civil war. We are already there. Speaking without thinking or reactionary interaction with schools, stores, air staff and, yes, even our own neighbors. Chatter is all that is heard among the throngs of angry and repetitious floundering of unintelligible arguments. My way or the highway is not dialogue among adults. What is needed is time out like the kids get? Oh, yes, kids have now become little parrots of what mom and dad say about all this political volley. Civil war exists when we allow bumper stickers to say things that we used to protect children from seeing. Four letter words do not descibe a current president. Words that are foul and rude do not communicate. They alienate and make it impossible to have opinions and ideas different than others. If you see gatherings of dangerous or malicious groups rising up fighting over masks, guns, women's rights or vaccines, it is better to focus on healthy ways to express your firm beliefs. Realize that other minds may be formed by little or bad information. Taking the issues beyond tolerable is not an acceptable way to handle unpredictable times, especially when we are at a tinder moment and spark for crazy people to inflict dangerous behavior. Be civil not at war! Be courageous, keep the rude comments, bumper stickers or even dialogue in meetings civil, not war!
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
