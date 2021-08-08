Douglas County had an all-time record 287 new COVID-19 cases the last week of July.
This comes one month after the Governor delegated COVID restriction control to individual County Commissioners. Individual counties now have the power to enforce COVID restrictions. In response, Douglas County’s Commissioners immediately disbanded their COVID-19 Task Force and reduced daily data reporting to 3 times per week. On June 23, Commissioners “barred all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives.”
One month after Commissioners received the control they demanded, Douglas County has now broken all-time records for COVID-19 cases, case rate, positivity and hospitalizations (deaths lag by 2 weeks).
After sending multiple letters to the Governor demanding COVID control, our Commissioners now claim they are unable to do anything. A county spokesman said on July 27, “Douglas County is in a tough position because it doesn’t have the same enforcement mechanism as the state.” Apparently they didn’t think about that before demanding control.
Douglas County Commissioners have been granted the authority to take action to reduce COVID-19 transmission. Commissioners could: declare a state of emergency; mandate county employees and contractors be vaccinated or get frequent testing; reveal their own vaccination status and get vaccinated in public if they are currently not vaccinated; publicly condemn anti-vax misinformation promoted by Dallas Heard, Citizens against Tyranny and others; mandate mask wearing or vaccine passports in county buildings, properties and the future County Fair superspreader event; mandate face coverings in public; re-close county offices, courthouse, parks, and boat ramps; close bars and restaurants to indoor dining; limit church and public gatherings to 5 people. What are they waiting for? How many deaths will it take?
Courts have held individual freedoms are not absolute—it is balanced against compelling public health necessities. It’s time for leadership.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
(4) comments
Well said, Mike.
This letter to the editor was submitted for publication on July 30, well before the County Super Spreader Fair began.
You would need to prove that my freedom of choice is a threat to your safety in a court of law. Good luck doing that considering the continuing conflicting information and outright lies provided by the CDC, traitor Fauci and the Biden misAdministration
The response of Republican leadership in Douglas and many other counties was and is so very tied to political disinformation, an uncommon tsunami of cult inducing conspiracy, one has to wonder just how many cases and deaths are deemed acceptable as collateral damage in the ongoing effort to enforce this cult-like conviction of Us Against Them. For leadership to not see the truth of the instigation of all this death dealing misinformation, lies, and conspiracy, I have to wonder if it's ignorance or willful ignorance. Playing politics with people's lives should never be a go-to decision. It unmasks the lie of their staunch support of allowing to be controlled by politics rather than good civil service for those who live under their incredibly poor decisions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.