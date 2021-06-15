Our lives revolve around sustainability. We all want a comfortable retirement, a decent, livable wage, and a pleasant community to raise our families. These all require a sustainable atmosphere that allows us to prosper. To achieve these goals, we must ensure that we have a sustainable democracy that will respond to our needs. Our current democracy has many complications. Unethical politicians erode the effectiveness of our system, those guaranteed suffrage are unable to cast their ballots, and boundaries are drawn to ensure a partisan advantage. To remedy these problems, legislators have introduced the “For the People” Act. This bill will address these matters and construct a sustainable democracy. The bill focuses on multiple areas that require reforms, such as Ethics, Voting Rights, and Gerrymandering.
Rather than listening to their constituents, many congresspeople attend to lobbyists who donate substantial amounts to their campaigns. The bill makes changes to lessen their control over our legislators. Similarly, the bill contains provisions to address ethics violations in the Legislative and Executive branches. It also makes changes to our campaign finance system, limiting the dominance of large donors over the election process. Former Congressman John Lewis emphasized how crucial suffrage is to sustainable democracy, stating, “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we in a democracy” possess. The bill will ease obstacles to voting, allowing millions of Americans the ability to articulate their opinions. Lastly, the bill will end gerrymandering, redrawing districts without partisan-leans to any side. The bill is comprehensive, covering multiple areas that desperately need changes. Please contact your Senators and Representatives. Let them know that you want a sustainable democracy that will endure for generations.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
