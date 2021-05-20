Do we really have to complain about an obituary of a loved family pet that was published? Are there not many other things in life to express disappointment in than someone submitting a notice about the death of a beloved family member? I don't see any guidelines stating they are for "our fellow human beings" only.
It was stated, death notices and obituaries are intended to remember and respect the lives of our friends and loved ones" however, only humans. Are our pets not our friends and loved ones? Share it on social media? Not everyone is on social media. If you think about it, newsprint is social media.
I respectfully request that more humans submit obituaries for their loved friends, companions, beings that give you unconditional love -- your pets.
We shouldn't promote any discrimination, even against other species. Spread love, not hate. Celebrate life, have fun, and be safe. Thank you.
Gary Simpson
Eugene
(1) comment
Ashley Hicks had claimed that her chickens were her emotional support animals. If one of her broody hens gets hit by a UPS truck next week, can we expect to see that chicken's picture in the obituary column? Perhaps it can be next to the father of 5 that got killed in a construction accident. I'm sure his family would bet a big kick out of it. Many people love house plants. If your begonia dies, will it appear in the obituary column? Maybe it can go next to the Korean War veteran that died of leukemia. What a solemn affair. There has to be some restraint to lunacy. God in heaven. No animals, plants, fish or kitchen appliances without warranties in the obituary column.
