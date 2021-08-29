Our sheriff apparently believes he can pick and choose which laws to enforce. Does that mean I get to pick and choose which laws to obey?
In this country we abide by the rule of law. He can disagree with mask laws all he wants, but Sheriff Hanlin needs to stop with the “look at me” swagger and do his job.
Scott Beckstead
Sutherlin
He's just one of the good ole boys from Douglas County. The county seems to grow a bumper crop of them. Ya get elected, ya start feeling the power and authority, ya believe you can do anything you want.
