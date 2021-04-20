The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley reminds you that your vote is your voice in community matters. On May 18, we will conclude a Special District Election here in Oregon. Many of your neighbors are on the ballot for positions on school boards, fire district boards, and more. To be eligible to vote in this election, be sure your voter registration is up to date. The easiest way to register, check, or update your registration is to visit the Secretary of State’s website online at www.sos.oregon.gov. The deadline to register is April 27. If you need assistance, you can call the Douglas County Elections office at 541-440-4252.
Want to know more about what will be on your ballot? Go to www.Vote411.org for information. The League of Women Voters has invited all candidates to submit information to this site, so that you can be a better informed voter. Know a candidate who has not added their information to the site yet? Please encourage them to do so. More information about the League can be found at www.lwvuv.org. Let’s make democracy work by voting!
Jennifer Carloni
Roseburg
(1) comment
Citizens for Tyranny, the business group that publicly shames old ladies in blood and demands support of their cause from elected officials at the risk of recall, has actively recruited and placed MANY of their business supporter members as candidates for numerous positions in this upcoming election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.