The recent Thiessen commentary on why Trump should be pardoned was a walk in absurdity. Why our paper continues to publish these is mystifying. He claims to be from the American Enterprise Institute. He may be, but nothing on their web site mentions him.
"Biden should pardon Trump" was the headline. For what crimes Thiessen does not say, but concentrates on the stolen classified documents. There are many other crimes in the works. Including subverting the election, porn star hush money, pressuring officials in Georgia, racketeering, promoting a violent insurrection and attempted coup.
Why talk of a pardon before Trump is convicted? Because the GOP wants false talking points about the weaponization of the Justice Department and Deep State. While many republicans were actually involved in the coup attempt.
Biden has distanced himself from the Justice Department. Unlike Trump, Biden has not interfered and wont even discuss it. This is as it should be. ATG handed off the investigation and potential prosecution to a completely independent team. Jack Smith has successfully prosecuted a Democrat in the past. Fact; weaponization of various departments like State, DOJ and FBI were far more prevalent under Trump than the current administration.
Simply put… if Trump did it he should be held accountable. Just like you, me, Hunter Biden, Jared/Ivanka Kushner, Giuliani or members of Congress. No one is above the law. We must send a strong message to the world that we will uphold our laws and constitution regardless who is charged or found guilty.
Trump's problems are of his own making. It’s a pity he and the Republicans want to tear apart our institutions because of his felonies.
Theissen writes a pardon could end the Deep State conspiracy. Not likely when it’s a major MAGA talking point and that of the Republicans.
