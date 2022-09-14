Parking tickets may drive community college student out of town
My son is a student-athlete at UCC with a scholarship and the ability to live in downtown Roseburg in student-athlete housing. Most of our family are UCC alumni and he wanted to remain in Douglas County after we moved so he could participate in his sport. He is continually receiving parking tickets because the city refuses to allow their parking agency to issue permits for UCC students allowing them to park on the street.
His tickets to date have exceeded his scholarship and we are considering having him withdraw from UCC to attend a different community college and live at home until he transfers to a 4-year school.
It is a travesty that the City of Roseburg requires these young people to park in the drug/crime-infested downtown parking facility. It is potentially dangerous to their physical well-being as well as the potential property crime that is likely to occur to their vehicles.
He is not the only UCC student who has received a plethora of parking citations. We have reached out to UCC staff and Ace Parking for assistance and they have all said it is because the City of Roseburg is unwilling to afford leniency to the students.
I am prepared to spread this negative situation to all of my friends/family who have children that are seeking to attend UCC, so they do not make the same mistake of believing the school and community have the best interests of the students in mind. There is no wonder the youth who graduate from area schools seek to leave the community as soon as possible.
This is another example of a Douglas County government agency putting revenue before safety and service to the youth of the area.
