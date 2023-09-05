President Ronald Reagan believed in a form of foreign policy defined by “peace through strength,” and 45th President Donald J. Trump adheres to the same mantra, along with John Quincy Adams who clearly articulated the policies that define “The America First Movement.”
The concept of peace through strength is age-old, but the phrase comes from Roman Emperor Hadrian (AD 76-138) who sought “peace through strength or, failing that, peace through threat.”
This brings us to the following questions: Did our Founding Fathers bestow upon us the Second Amendment in an effort to assure peace between “we the people” and those who hold positions of power or did they actually believe that armed rebellion would occasionally be necessary in order to retain a free society based on Constitutional principles?
I do not know, but here is another quote worthy of consideration: “Where the people fear the government, you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people, you have liberty” (Thomas Jefferson and/or John Basil Barnhill).
If we are willing to honestly assess our situation, we must acknowledge that our government, as it currently exists, is sending power signals that it neither fears “we the people” nor respects “we the people.” This should be very troubling to all Americans, and yet, a large portion of our population remains either willfully ignorant, willfully complacent, or willfully complicate. We are moving rapidly towards tyranny and yet very few of us are openly encouraging our fellow-citizens to unite under the banner of the Second Amendment, and to remind those who are employing tactics of intimidation against us that we are well-armed, and willing to fight for our freedom.
We can no longer allow our desire for peace to remove the very possibility of having it.
It seems to me that your paranoid sense of victimhood and childish grandiosity has already propelled you to the “peace through threat” stage. By the way, the word you were reaching for is, "complicit." Complicate is a transitive verb. Perhaps you need to be investigated by both the FBI and a competent English grammarian.
Nuts! You are nuts.
