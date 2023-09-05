President Ronald Reagan believed in a form of foreign policy defined by “peace through strength,” and 45th President Donald J. Trump adheres to the same mantra, along with John Quincy Adams who clearly articulated the policies that define “The America First Movement.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
2
0
2
0

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

It seems to me that your paranoid sense of victimhood and childish grandiosity has already propelled you to the “peace through threat” stage. By the way, the word you were reaching for is, "complicit." Complicate is a transitive verb. Perhaps you need to be investigated by both the FBI and a competent English grammarian.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

Nuts! You are nuts.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.