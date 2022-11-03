Measure 114 has many provisions that destroy our Second Amendment Rights. It creates an unprecedented, dangerous bureaucratic state system designed to impede and prevent law-abiding citizens from purchasing firearms.
Measure 114 has many provisions that destroy our Second Amendment Rights. It creates an unprecedented, dangerous bureaucratic state system designed to impede and prevent law-abiding citizens from purchasing firearms.
The "permit to purchase" requirement puts up new roadblocks that will be difficult if not impossible for law-abiding citizens to navigate around. It creates an unnecessary trap, with classes that do not exist, live-fire training that will be difficult to find, and a lack of funding to implement.
In fact, there is nothing in (Measure) 114 that compels law enforcement to issue permits if they are unable to find the funding or staffing to do so. No permit equals no gun sales to anyone. It's a perfect trap and designed on purpose.
Law enforcement in Oregon is woefully underfunded and understaffed. It can barely respond to anything but the most violent crimes. How can we expect it to gear up overnight to conduct classes, live-fire training, background checks, fingerprinting and issue permits? It won't happen and citizens lose the right to purchase/transfer any firearms.
(Measure) 114 creates a state-run database of all gun owners, with no right of privacy or protection, revealing all your personal information. Victims of domestic violence will be at risk of their private information being made public along with their efforts to purchase a firearm for self-defense.
Who honestly believes that a state database of gun owners can't or won't be used for the wrong reasons? The recent public release of all gun owner information in California proves that we have good reason to be fearful that this data can be hacked, stolen and used against its own citizens by the government or criminals.
More BIG government, redundant background checks and intrusive data collection aren't the answer to reducing gun violence. PLEASE VOTE NO on 114.
Kelly Forney
Roseburg
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.