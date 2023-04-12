Sometimes I cringe just a bit when our leaders tell me "No one is above the law." More and more I have come to believe this is not an entirely true statement.
Does the Jeffrey Epstein island matter involve numerous politicians, the ultra-wealthy and cultural elites such as Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, et al.? Despite reports of extensive video and other evidence, has this pedophelia ever received the investigation it deserves?
I think a fair poll would show that many people still have serious reservations about Hillary Clinton and her numerous legal problems such as the mishandling of classified documents, servers that left sensitive government materials open to hacking and the destruction of legally sensitive emails, hard drives and electronic devices.
In July 2016, FBI Director James Comey stated "There is evidence of potential violations of statutes (by Ms. Clinton) regarding the handling of classified information." However, he did not elect to put the evidence before an impartial grand jury.
I understand that some will not share my opinion, but I believe Comey's decision was influenced by her position as the leading candidate for President in 2016 and her status as former first lady. Hillary Clinton might be above the law.
Lastly, I would ask if The News-Review readers believe that Joe Biden, brother James Biden and son Hunter Biden might have possibly benefitted in the millions of dollars from influence peddling?
Without diving into problematic details (over 150 flagged international banking transactions, the "laptop from hell," and possible false statement by the President that he knows nothing of Hunter's business dealing in spite of photographic and documentary evidence to the contrary) should a special counsel be appointed as there was during thee administrations of Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton and Trump?
Is it possible that Joe Biden and family are above the law?
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
