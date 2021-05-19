This morning's newspaper contained something I had never seen before, a full obituary for a beloved pet.
I too love and spoil my pets, and know what a painful experience it can be when they die.
I wonder though, if this is to be a new feature, if pet obituaries should be grouped in another section meant specifically for that use.
Having submitted a number of obituaries for loved ones to The News Review, I think to see a tribute to my child or parent in the midst of those written for animals lacks respect and dignity.
Karen Wright
Myrtle Creek
(1) comment
You are absolutely right. The disrespect and trivialization of loss this showed to those suffering the death of a mother, father or child is appalling. The News Review really blew it and owes an explanation, apology, and promise to never do this again.
