The headline on the front page of The News-Review on Thursday recorded the dead from COVID. Seven.
"Six more residents succumb to COVID," Tuesday's paper tells us.
Right next to the headline Thursday, Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin tells us he's not going to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. This from a lawman who told us he was not going to enforce gun safety laws in the days following a shooting that left nine dead on the Umpqua Community College campus in 2015.
Inside, on Thursday's Page 3, the sheriff gives us pseudo-patriotic sanctimony for not following the law. He proposes to stand by while those without masks infect others, die in the hospital, drive nurses and doctors to exhaustion and prolong the pandemic, endangering our local businesses. Those who die in the hospital are those who refuse to wear masks.
Since he has unilaterally shucked some of his duties, enforcing gun safety laws and COVID mandates, perhaps he can be expected to return a portion of his pay.
Hanlin holds an office that belongs to the public. He draws a salary from public monies. Given that, one would think he owes us enforcement of the public law, in the public interest.
Bentley Gilbert
Roseburg
