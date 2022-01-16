Perhaps there should be a job fair for the homeless
Great guest column from Courtney Schluester in The News-Review on Friday. It sounds like the Downtown Roseburg Association is not dealing real well with the homeless issue in the area they should be responsible for.
I get it that people can be in dire straights at times but that is no excuse to be so disrespectful of yourself and others. Crapping on a doorstep must be so demoralizing.
Maybe Roseburg should put portable bathrooms downtown for their convenience. We seem to coddle their every need and have less respect for those who actually work for a living. I guess some should feel lucky that one of these people don’t find out where they live or they could use “your porch” as an outhouse. I realize that life can be very hard sometimes but there is a saying about those who help themselves.
There are help wanted signs all over this town. How about a job fair for the homeless and a bus to take them to and from work. There are areas of tents, trailers, etc. with garbage all over that the city crews must clean up after. I’m sure cleaning crap off a sidewalk is the highlight of their day too.
Perhaps helping yourself is out of the question because you like getting handouts from do-gooders who continue to try and help you but you spit in their face or crap on their lawn. How many homeless are actually out there looking for a job?
