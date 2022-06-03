Adjectives of any sort will not address my on-going disgust for the recent shootings and the predictable response from the left and right and media.
Legislating away the ills of the world will not help. People are so divided after so much discontent and outright hatred at others I cannot blame people for fearing and in many cases wanting to defend themselves for what it is worth. Take a very long, hard look at the political parties throwing names at each other. Just how much of this garbage has to flow out of the dirty mouths of all sorts of self-appointed know nothings and hate mongers? If something is going to happen it will be now and the cops more than likely will show up later. That is just how it is.
Laws requiring turn in the gun will not work, too many guns now. If things are continuing to be awful people will just mistrust their own government even more. Honest citizens will turn to guns for self protection, if the thugs and government have them. They will not trust the local government to provide protection. Police do not have to respond to calls, no kidding.
Maybe some critical thinking as engineers like to say should be done. Well, gee, from what I have seen in the last few years the majority of the shooters are young males. Why might that be? Maybe younger males are diminished in importance by the media and the left and right to fulfill an agenda. If this is so, the young guys do not deserve that. These kids had nothing to do with what previous generations did.
Maybe trusting each other and coming together and listening to each other is the answer. Just saying, look at what is going on, really.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.