I am starting to see why so many persons are still enflamed by all of the political rot from the last few years.
How does Mr. Mendelson know for certain that President Trump is guilty of actually setting off protestors in a riot on Jan. 6. Seems to me due process of the law has been swept away and in its place one is guilty without any sort of trial.
I took the time to read the transcript of the speech Trump made in addition to listening. There was nothing in the words about storming the capitol nor instigating violence. It seems to me that certain persons at the site already had it in mind to do something dramatic.
We do not even know the facts, as the DC Police have not turned over the facts to the public yet.
How about all parties cooling it and not rush to judgement?
Mike Benjamin
Roseburg
We watched it live on TV. There's a point when denial becomes delusional. We're past that point with Republicans in Oregon. You're not just disagreeing, you're trying to gaslight people in to not believing reality.
Yeah. And Osama bin Laden didn't fly any planes.
So, it's all good.
