America has become ruder and less caring. A good example is Houston concert resulting in the senseless tragedy. Crushing others to death for a rap concert. America used to stand for unity and harmony, one nation under God. Now God is our pocket book, my self, my family alone. We do not have time to reach out a hand to our neighbor. We see crime being committed and turn away. Heroes are few. Law enforcement enforces disobedience and politics. We fight for children to return back to schools when our teachers and schools are strapped. And when it comes to the fight for food and supplies, we seem to hoard and take from those who do not have. We are supposed to be coming up to Do an act of Kindness on February 17th. Why wait till then? Kindness and decency are winners. But have we given a doorway to the heartless and the uncaring? Do you care what happens to this city? Our country? Why not act with kindness, less anger, less agitation and rudeness. Time to let grudges and selfishness go. Thanksgiving is upon us. Are we to be thankful for everyone? Even me, a democrat? Yes. Even those we do not see eye to eye should we love. Helping hands are better than closed fists. Supportive speech is better than hate mongering. Accommodating those who have less should be our wish this holiday. We can make a difference and turn our world upside down into a kinder and loving place. Love is truly kind, not boastful, says St. Paul in 1 Corinthians. It still applies today. Stop allowing rudeness a pass. Say no, sir, respect is what we need.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
