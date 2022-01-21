If you are perplexed and bewildered, you've got reasons!
Donald Trump "admitted" he was vaccinated and boosted — and the MAGA crowd booed him.
Trump's changed tune: “The left is now rationing lifesaving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating ... white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white you don’t get the vaccine or if you’re white you don’t get therapeutics. ... if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical health.”
Trump says leaders ought to reveal their vaccination status and support vaccinations. He calls out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for cowardice. Douglas County Commissioners refuse to disclose their vaccination status. Are they acolytes of Trump, or of DeSantis and the MAGA element that opposes vaccination?
Unvaccinated adults are more than three times more likely to lean Republican than Democratic. Unvaccinated adults are 13 times as likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19 than the vaccinated. Republicans claim to be pro-life, but support anti-science conspiracy theories so deadly that red counties have far higher death rates from COVID-19 than blue counties.
Douglas County is among the worst. You do not need to wonder why.
Republicans proclaim, "**** your feelings!" but they snowflake-out and disinvite Mike Ruehle for terrifying them with a single word: "anti-vaxx." Such naughty language.
The consistent Republican through-line is grift. Republicans are grifters, up and down the line: Trump raises "legal defense" money that winds up benefiting him personally, then bullies the Republican Party into paying the actual legal defenses for him, including defenses of transgressions he committed long before he became president. Bannon and Epshteyn tout a cryptocurrency, $JB.
Be neither bewildered nor perplexed: It's all grift. And it is deadly.
Projection appears to be number 1 in their new Absurdity Playbook. While their intent is to allow themselves to die in huge numbers never getting from point A to point B on that come election time, they counter with laws that won't allow anyone's vote to count. Nor any financial appropriation to help those in their state who are desperate for a livable wage, hungry, and freezing for the sake of corporate billionaires wealth gain.
Who knew infighting would follow their nitwit self-righteous and self-aggrandizing personality foibles? Only those of us who watched silently knowing it would eventually happen and determining all we can do is support them in their decisions as the law closes in.
So to recap: Trump and the rest of the Trump Tribe is facing numerous, multi-faceted civil and criminal investigations. The Jan 6 Commission is narrowing it's circles of those responsible for the attempted coup on our nation's seat of democracy. Rudy indeed came up with the hair-brained template of illegal slates of electors from several states attempting to criminally keep the head grifter in our White House. The domestic terrorist mercenary groups are either receiving convictions or in the process of heading off to prison, many still being indicted as well as the increasing number of those who participated in the insurrection. Congress will take longer to purge of those domestic terrorists ignorant of our Constitution of Law and whose only purpose is to tear down government from the inside.
Are we celebrating? No. This is not a proud enough period of time in which to celebrate. We of sound mind, thought and deed are still methodically tilling our way back to a democracy that supports all the people of this country, their right to vote, to be equal, to live productive, healthy, and civilized lives, nurturing future generations who be proud to maintain a nation they can support and be proud of. Oh yeah, and everyone have a nice day.
... better yet Joe, I challenge you to meet or have a phone meeting with Freeman and ask him questions directly about where he stands on these issues, rather than assuming a false equivalency... that would be the responsible thing to do before you make accusations.
Tom Wingo,
Please note that I did not single out Freeman by name, but referred to all of them: "Douglas County Commissioners refuse to disclose their vaccination status. Are they acolytes of Trump, or of DeSantis and the MAGA element that opposes vaccination?
Freeman has a big megaphone, and he certainly can reveal his vaccination status and his stance on any of these issues, if he wants. There are going to be multiple public forums for commissioner candidates, and it's on these public platforms that candidates will entertain questions like the ones you suggest. Or snowflake-out.
It seems to me that if Freeman has still chosen not to reveal his vaccination status, that already speaks volumes.
Joe, a lot of what you write is true -- but have you ever wondered why the far far crazy right is running a candidate against Freeman? Yet you try to lump him in with them? Your analysis, while mostly correct in the broad strokes, lack nuance and an understanding of what is taking place politically here locally. Trying to equate national politics to local politics makes great soundbites, but it isn't an apple to apples comparison.
Tom Wingo, I have no trouble seeing the difference between Tim and Valynn. I've been paying attention for years. I do see Valynn and more cray than Tim, but not necessarily more dangerous. She has bad advisors. Tim has some smart ones.
I am aware that the county commissioners funneled a large amount of funding to DPHN to help fight covid. They didn't stand in the way of that. But Tim has made some odd statements. First, he did his best to privatize public health with a very hinky report done by his pal Mel. That piece of tripe would never have passed muster in any outfit that was actually taking an honest look. So, public health was privatized, Tim took credit and then along came covid and Douglas County performed magnificently. Tim rudely reclaimed it. And then along came Delta.
Marilyn Kittleman started the attack on the health department. She roused up public anger against the women's health section with their free birth control and pamphlets on what to do in case of pregnancy. We had a white hot right-wing rage going there that bubbled along for years. She left office in 2008, long before Tim was commissioner. But she started the anti-health department drumbeat on the right. When Tim came along, he stepped into a situation ripe for jettisoning public health.
What would Valynn have done differently? The details would have been different, sure. But I'm pretty sure the hinkiness quotient would have remained the same. Maybe Valynne wouldn't have funded DPHN to fight covid. That's a serious question to ask.
I was one of the first people here in the comment section asking the commissioners to stand as examples to the citizenry by either declaring their vaccination status or getting publicly vaccinated. It's not an unreasonable ask. It's been met with silence for a year.
It's simply not unreasonable to ask candidates to reveal their vaccination status during a pandemic. It's not unreasonable to ask them about their personal masking practice and social distancing. Do they believe in science or do they get their medical info from Alex Jones and Joe Rogan?
Tim, Valynn and Brandy could answer those questions. Chris and Ashley could. MIke already has. What's the big secret? The governor gave them local control over the pandemic response. And we get silence.
Unlike Mike, I do not believe that Dr. D. is ventriloquist's dummy for the commissioners. I'd like some straight answers from *all* the candidates.
I don't want to hear any nonsense about HIPAA protections. We're not asking to see their medical records. We're asking them for an honest answer about one thing -- covid vaccination status.
How are we supposed to know if Tim and Valynn are *really* different if they won't tell us what makes them different from each other?
Joe raised good issues for discussion.[thumbup] for Joe.
mworden: thanks! That is some important history, of which I was ignorant.
(My Venn diagram intercept of important/ignorant is distressingly large.)
