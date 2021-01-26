In regards to Robert Wayne Cooper's comparison of Mike Heath's criticism of the Biden Administration's dismissal of the Keystone XL pipeline permit vs the Trump Administration's abhorrent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is comparing apples to oranges.
Anyone who watched President Trump touring manufacturing facilities with all of the executives (and the work force) wearing masks except for President Trump, two months after the pandemic was in full swing knew that President Trump did not take the pandemic seriously. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic can be labeled as a complete train wreck.
However, Mr. Heath is trying to point out that our future energy needs will only be met with oil, natural gas, and fossil fuels. For anyone to think that our future energy needs for the next twenty five years will be met with solar, wind, and battery powered vehicles is kidding themselves. A pipeline to move oil from point A to point B is the environmentally safest way to transport this energy source. Unless we have some revolutionary breakthrough on technology, wind and solar is not going to cut it. We have thousands of underground pipelines (and lake & rivers) that transport energy everyday. The Keystone XL pipeline employs thousands of people and has already invested millions of dollars into constructing the safest technologically advanced pipeline that we can provide. If we do have a revolutionary breakthrough on technology we can simply turn the spigots off.
The only criticism that I can find with Mr. Heath is that he is a conservative Republican (extremely well read and intelligent) and I am a liberal democrat. I still let him hang around with me (I charge him friendship fees) and we see each other at the YMCA.
Gary Hyatt
Glide
Gary, it's good to know you have friends. When the leaders of nations decide to create plans of action to address climate change, their words often include the words "slow the effects of climate change". Does it occur to anyone what those words mean? Would it be more clear if you follow this link: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/disaster-declarations?field_dv2_state_territory_tribal_value=All&field_year_value=2020&field_dv2_declaration_type_value=DR&field_dv2_incident_type_target_id_selective=All -- and peruse any of the 104 pages of major disaster declarations FEMA responded to in 2020? That 104 pages does not include fire declarations; use the page filters.
Those of an astute nature can easily determine that "slow the effects" means our planet has already tipped and anything we do now can only slow the process of a dying planet. The very last thing the leader of any nation would tell their citizens is that, indeed we cannot stop our destruction, at this point we can only slow it down. We can try.
