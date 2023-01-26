We recently had a very bad experience concerning a scam aimed at grandparents.
We were called supposedly by our very injured grandson who said he needed our help, as he was in a car accident which he was to blame and he was in a holding cell in the town where he lives. He needed us to wire X amount of dollars so they could release him to go to court, etc. It sounded like our grandson and since he stated his nose and mouth were injured he couldn't talk very good.
We fell for it and went right to the bank, however, the teller spotted many red flag warnings, and found out the bail bond location was in a private residence in Florida. The so-called lawyer would not give the company name and told us not to tell the bank what the money was for!! Many red flags.
There is a lot more to this story, however, my main concern is to please warn grandparents not to fall for any story like that, and call your grandson or his family immediately to verify.
In most cases, grandparents are notified right away. The banks will not wire money if they don't have a clear picture of what it is about.
DO NOT WIRE ANY MONEY ANYWHERE UNLESS YOU KNOW THE TRUE STORY.
We do hope this will help other grandparents and families to not be scammed; it has to stop somewhere.
