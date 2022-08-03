Our Douglas County Fair is just around the corner. No question, fair time is fun time. It will also be an important opportunity for you to help make a better Oregon. How?
For those of you who don't know me, I'm a retired businesswoman and community advocate. I've been involved in the community and the politics of our county and state for years.
This year, we will have an opportunity in the Governor's race to choose a leader who is loyal only to all the people of Oregon and not a political party. I was thrilled to hear that Betsy Johnson decided to run for Governor last December, stepping down from Chair of the Senate Budget Committee and resigning from the Democratic Party to run as an independent leader. I've followed her career ever since her father served in leadership roles in the Republican Party. I admire Betsy as a strong, smart, seasoned leader who will always do the right thing. I'm confident in her abilities to independently make the right decisions for the good of all the citizens of her beloved state.
We need your help.Since Betsy is running independently, not affiliated with any political party, valid signatures are required by law to qualify her for the November ballot for Governor. So, join us at the County Fair and stop by the Run Betsy, Run Booth in the Community Conference Hall to enjoy the air conditioning, learn about Betsy and sign the petition to allow us all to have a choice for Betsy for Governor this November.
