Please help raise awareness of veterans’ health care
As a catastrophically injured veteran, I am keenly aware of the type and quality of healthcare I get from the government hospitals. The leading cause of death in America is heart disease followed by cancer. The third leading cause of death is veterans that receive care from government hospitals. We have lost six million veterans over the last 20 years and with the ongoing changes to our hospitals, the death rates have accelerated by 33% with projections that we will lose half of the veterans currently using the government hospitals over the next 10 years.
Twenty years ago, the media lamented the loss of 1,000 World War II veterans a day, every day, but today we are losing Vietnam vets at 1,000 a day and not a word from the media. When it comes to the different death rates, it should be noted that deaths from heart disease, 30% higher in government hospitals, cancer deaths, 30% higher in government hospitals, diabetes deaths, 30% higher in government hospitals. The failures of the government hospitals have been monitored for decades.
I was recently contacted for my annual evaluation at the spinal cord injury unit in Puget Sound and as we went thru the process, it was determined that I could not meet the ever-changing requirements to be admitted to the hospital and so, for the fifth year in a row, I have not been evaluated. My primary care provider lives in another state and flies in twice a year to visit her patients.
As you can see, there is a conundrum: people who get care are dying, and people who cannot get care are dying at our government hospitals. My purpose in writing this is to inform and then ask folks to put down their flags and pick up a pen. Please stop the slaughter.
