This is a response to Gayle Rossilini's letter published on Aug. 6. Ms. Rossilini, in your letter you state that several Republican people in party leadership have communicated it was a good idea that the populace prepare for a civil war if Donald Trump isn't elected president again. Please provide the readers with the names of those leaders.

(4) comments

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

People who claim "someone said" are just passing on gossip.

worden
worden

It was in this letter to the editor by a member of the GOP board and leadership. Please read it before you deny it exists.

https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-a-republican-answers-questions/article_47ca368e-2a3c-11ee-b6d7-1b9ace2fa049.html

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Fred, you can find the requested information with the google-machine.

https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2022/08/26/two-in-five-americans-civil-war-somewhat-likely

https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-a-republican-answers-questions/article_47ca368e-2a3c-11ee-b6d7-1b9ace2fa049.html --Terry Noonkester: "Preparing is the correct choice since the Biden administration and possibly another administration could continue to destroy law and order."

worden
worden

CitizenJoe beat me to the punch. Fred deserves congratulations for demanding verification of wild claims.

