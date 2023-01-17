After reading Sunday's informative article by Donovan Brink (Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program), there seem to be questions that arise regarding the cessation of the Rock Creek Steelhead Hatchery program. Please bear with me while I share some thoughts.
1. Why would a program be stopped for a fish species that is included under the designation of federally endangered species?
2. What is the rationale of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission in their decision for closing the program?
3. What do the scientists say about the reasons for the loss of the species in our Northwest rivers, including the Umpqua?
4. What support has been given, thorough governmental and organizational for restoration through hatchery programs?
5. What will the decreased numbers of steelhead in the local area have on recreational fishing?
6. What will be the outcome related to educational and recreational visits to the hatchery?
7. Why, in 2023, have the needs and wants of the Native American Tribes been discounted by denying their full participation in saving the program?
8. What can we do, collectively to stand together in support of culturally and ecologically sound processes and decision-making?
9. What do those who represent us in local, regional and federal government have to say about the issues at hand?
10. What do our youth, and those who support them, have to say about the closure and decline of the steelhead population?
My plea is for the decision of the Commission to be put on hold, allowing full advocacy, including legal aspects, can be forthcoming.
A gentle plea is offered, in the context of the old saying, "Hey, wait just a minute!!"
(0) comments
