Letter/Poem: Comparison Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Comparing yourself to other folks is never good nor wise,For that could fill your heart with pride or lessen self in your eyes.For men are creatures, all unique, with talents of their own,It’s better to value who you are, rather than being a clone.For every man has aptitudes, which to each one is given,Desires and some potential, which, by motives then are driven.For like the body with its parts, no part can stand alone,They all must work in complement, not each one on its own.For man must use the gifts he has, and no one has it all,And each is made to complement the lack that may befall.For all men have a part to play, whether small or great, And all make contributions, which one must appreciate.Though some may seem to perfect be, each one has a burden to bear,And other folks may never see the problems that are there.Don’t think of self as better than all, but cater to others’ needs,Absorbing what you may learn of them, while planting positive seeds.Be thankful for the gifts you have; do not of others be jealous,But determine now to use your gifts, another’s life to embellish.For being impartial to all you meet will pay off in the end,You’ll not only learn the lessons of life, but others will call you a friend.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Deputy fired for not following procedure Oakland man sentenced to probation on sex, drug crimes Roseburg High School hosts annual Pride night Jury selection begins in Desantiago double murder trial Ernest 'Buck' Lester Jones Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Bail set at $1 million for Desantiago 'sucker punch' French Standings Spanish Standings Spanish Results French Results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.