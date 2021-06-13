Please forgive me readers, but I simply cannot help myself. The interaction between myself, Joseph Quinn, Richard Packham, and now, Stephen Wicker, has been informative and fun. It began with “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and as we have seen, “the truth is marching on.” How I wish that human beings of diverse persuasions could engage in this manner on a regular basis.
Confession time: Not only did I confuse my “breeches/breaches,” but I also accidentally interchanged the intended phrase “ushering in” with “usurping in” in my reply to Mr. Quinn’s response. When I read the piece in print, I immediately caught the “usurping in” mistake (and was appalled with myself), but until Mr. Wicker brought it to my attention, I was completely unaware of the “breech mistake.” Embarrassment has now become hilarity, thanks to Mr. Wicker. It would seem that I am far more prone to error than I realized — and therein lies (or is it lays?) the problem. We are all far more prone to error than we realize!
By the way, I loved your article Mr. Packham. Not only was it informative and interesting to read, but it was properly edited and grammatically correct. The gold star belongs to you!
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
