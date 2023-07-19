The News-Review invited the two major political parties, Republicans and Democrats, to each write regular columns to discuss their different points of view. One of my major take aways from the first Republican column was that moderate Republicans do not have a place in the Douglas County party. This column was written by an anonymous committee. The next Republican column read like the first 80% was produced by an East Coast, dark money think tank. Not locally written. Just some Oregon comments tagged on the end.

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Unfortunately, Arlene, I believe that the local 'committee' essays were written locally. I believe I picked up some sentences that I've read before in this comment section, but it's just my opinion.

Honestly, it's sad that the 'committee' either can't or won't verbally articulate or put into writing what they hope for or stand for. I guess they think saying that they are on the Trump wagon is supposed to define their thoughts. Sorry, but that doesn't cut it in my book...just tells me they got nothin' except undying love for Trump. I call that Trump Delusion Syndrome. Oregon never gave any Electoral College votes to Trump, and likely never will -- you might say they are simply wasting their time and effort, nut it's no great loss.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Arlene,

Yes, of course, childcare is a big problem in Douglas County, as it is across the nation. It's too often unavailable and too often unaffordable, and this inavailability is a huge drag on the economy. Quality childcare and early education are critical to developing minds and bodies and there is no better investment we can make.

At the state level, Democrats have supported childcare; Republicans don't, and emphasize individual parental responsibility and autonomy. Links to platforms below. At the national level, ditto: Democrats want to help and Republicans say you are on your own.

At the state level, you can find childcare and financial support for childcare (https://www.oregon.gov/delc/pages/default.aspx)

At the national level, the Biden administration has provided billions of dollars, and more is coming in the form of bloc grants. (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/11/fact-sheet-vice-president-harris-announces-actions-to-lower-child-care-costs-and-support-child-care-providers/ and, of course the huge help that was in the American Recovery Act.) Look to Democrats--as soon as we control the House--to re-enact the Expanded Child Tax Credit.

At the Douglas County level, Democrats are in such a minority, that we cannot effect any of the changes we would like. Too bad for families.

Republican platform: https://oregon.gop/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ORP_2021_Platform_As_Amended_with_Cover_2021-10-02.pdf

Democratic platform: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vS5aQyZSBkwUScaIPggShjG31G5MeG2BNMQhgpjZRdgMX7oxkf8aLZiq4Oou_mytQ0TdRtemhh3xJhw/pub?emci=1b6565ca-ab21-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&emdi=de95c863-bc21-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&ceid=1764617

