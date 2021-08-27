For military veterans like myself, alleging that someone is derelict in the performance of their duties is a serious accusation. A recent letter to the editor accuses the Douglas County Board of Commissioners of abdicating their duty as it relates to the local COVID-19 response.
These are the same Commissioners that: 1) quickly formed a COVID response team led by the CEO of AVIVA Health who is also a retired Army Colonel with a vast background in the emergency medical field. 2) Increased the staffing of DPHN and helped to facilitate the first drive through testing clinics in the state. 3) Provided the resources to ensure vaccines were made available in every local community. 4) Send out daily information regarding the best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
One rule of political gamesmanship is to, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” It is unfortunate that some see this crisis as a political opportunity to paint a false narrative with the brush of blame. Given the magnitude of the work and effort put forth by these commissioners as it relates to COVID-19, it is truly reprehensible to make the claim they are “literally killing people.” A claim that grossly exaggerates the level of influence the commissioners have on this crisis while at the same time implying a cold disregard for human life.
In the military, I served under some remarkable leaders during some extraordinary circumstances. They put the livelihood and safety of their soldiers at the highest of their priorities. These commissioners have as much character, acumen, and leadership ability as anyone I have ever served under; and I have seen firsthand that the livelihood and safety of this community is their highest priority. To callously claim that they have put politics above their duty is an allegation without merit.
Michael Kurtz
Roseburg
(1) comment
Mr. Kurtz,
Given the following, how do you explain our County Commissioners failure to use the control given to them by the governor to take action to protect the public?
1. The County Commissioners DEMANDED in several letters they sent to the Governor to have Covid restriction control turned over to them because they knew better than the Governor how to control Covid in Douglas County.
2. The Governor rescinded all state mandated Covid restrictions on June 30 and turned Covid restriction control over to our Douglas County Commissioners.
3. There have been 43 needless Covid deaths in Douglas County during the 58 days since Douglas County Commissioners took over Covid restriction control from the governor.
4. Douglas County Commissioners have taken ABSOLUTELY ZERO new Covid restrictions actions to prevent cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
5. After observing ABSOLUTELY ZERO actions by our County Commissioners and increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Governor was again forced to step in and impose mask and vaccination mandates to protect the public because Douglas County Commissioners utterly failed in their duty to protect the public.
