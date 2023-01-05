‘Power grab’ threatens Roseburg Senior Center’s existence
Many members of the Roseburg Senior Center have been grievously harmed. A recent power-grabbing coup has proven to be no different from coups all over the world. The new dictator claims to be the rightful ruler and then they:
Grab control of the finances;
Isolate, banish or arrest anyone that they dislike or view as a threat to the new regime;
They ban the press and,
They show little or no care for the people they rule.
As reported in the Dec. 25 issue of The News-Review, Patricia Attaway and Linda Wiley claimed to be the new leaders. Ever since the open and fair election where Steve Lewis received the most votes of the center’s voting membership, these two have done everything they could to seize control.
During a closed meeting, they claimed that Steve resigned. They then appointed themselves as new rulers and immediately seized control of the books and tried to have Steve arrested for talking to the press. Patricia Attaway will only talk to the press if her attorney is present.
She refused to name the two dues-paying volunteers that, without any due process, she banished and relieved of volunteer privileges. One is the kitchen manager who donated hundreds of hours managing the kitchen and providing hot, healthy meals to our seniors at a very small charge. The other is a military veteran who gave hundreds of hours doing maintenance and helping in the kitchen.
Steve Lewis is our lawfully-elected president, who practically lived at the center running the thrift store, replacing locks and doing midnight plumbing repairs.
As a direct result of the “coup-appointed leader’s” actions, many seniors can no longer get a meal, and the kitchen is closed. Without dedicated volunteers, I doubt that the Roseburg Senior Center can remain open.
