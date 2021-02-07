This letter is for those of us who believe in the three C’s that form the foundation for this great nation…Christianity, the Constitution, and Capitalism.
We have a serious problem at hand, and swift, decisive action is necessary if we are to retain this Republic. Generally speaking, there are two courses of action before us. The first is undesirable. The second is unthinkable. Common-sense (and social-integrity) forces us to choose the first while preparing for the second (should the first fail). If we love freedom…inaction is no longer an option. We must seek a “political-solution”…yes? I have some suggestions…
If you have Dish-Network, start watching channels 216 (Newsmax) and 219 (Real America’s Voice). The rest of TV news is mostly left-wing propaganda…including Fox. Be especially sure to watch “War-Room Pandemic” with Steve Bannon at 7:00 AM (or 2:00 PM) on 219. These guys are organizing “the resistance”. Welcome to the post-election MAGA-movement!
If you have access to our Heavenly-Father via a personal relationship with Christ, pray for this movement and for its leader, Donald Trump. Pray fervently and pray often.
If you truly love this country, make time to become politically-active. As you all know, love requires time and energy. Flowers die without water! This “land of freedom and opportunity” deserves our attention.
If you have the financial ability, support the brave warriors that are risking everything for our worthy cause. New heroes are rising to the forefront every day, and they need backing in order to fully engage.
Consume carefully. Do not purchase goods and services from any corporations that support socialistic policies and left-wing politicians. Take the time to discover the truth, and be willing to inconvenience yourself in order to support those who are politically-aligned.
Stay positive. We have the Truth, God, and Donald Trump…on our side!
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
