The People have NOT spoken, but they will.
The job of replacing the late Gary Leif in the House District 2 seat is an unfortunate part of our jobs as commissioners. He had the best of intentions and worked hard for all of the people.
The rules about the process are written by the State. The Precinct Committee People of the party in which the representative belonged are tasked with preparing a slate of 3-5 potential replacements. Most people don't know what a PCP is, or how to become one, so to suggest that 52 or so of them in a private meeting represent the "will of the people" is a complete distortion of the truth. To become a PCP, you need do little more than write your own name in on the ballot and get your spouse to vote for you. It's hardly an elected representative of the people. The results of the PCP vote may represent the will of those people, but it certainly does not represent the will of the people.
In reality the PCPs are not even asked to pick their favorite, everyone was asked to pick three. To suggest that the top vote getter would remain so if everyone could only pick one, may or may not be reality. There is a lot of game play involved.
The Commissioners, who are elected by a vote of the people, are then tasked with choosing one person from the slate of candidates provided to represent the people. Giving the voters the opportunity to chose the permanent HD2 representative from a level playing field can not be a bad thing. Make no mistake, there are those involved with political motivations, I suggest you can figure out who they are by reading the Opinion page of The News-Review.
Chris Boice
Roseburg
(Douglas County Commissioner)
TL/DR version: the fix is in.
And for those dedicated Republican Party PCPs who thought they played an important role in democracy, and who took their duties seriously: HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA! Thank you for playing, children.
So who if not the PCP determines the "will of the people?" If the PCP selection is ignored by Commissioners, why have the PCP at all?
