I was going to write a letter rebutting some of the things about President Trump I've read in recent letters, but after thinking about it I decided to keep it short and sweet.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

I think you have Dems and liberals mixed up with the Media. Fact seems to be that it is the media that loves loves loves anything to do with Trump.

Consider, for example, the reporting on yesterday's FBI raid. One would think when such an unprecedented event occurs that a responsible media would be investigating and reporting on the who, what, where and why. But instead, we have story after story about Trump's reaction to the event, stories about the outrage of the Republicans when they learned about the raid. And those stories dominate the air waves.

What should be reported, IMHO, is what the process is to secure a warrant. You can bet your boots that when the head of the FBI and AJ Garland signed off on the warrant, they were certain it was absolutely necessary.

And when the judge signed off on it, you can be sure that he or she, knowing that a warrant on a former president was unprecedented, questioned every single word in that warrant. And approved it.

So no. It's not the Dems and Liberals that get all hot and bothered about Trump, it is the Media. Because "Trump" generates clicks. And clicks generate revenue.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.