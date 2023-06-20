Our United States of America flag is a representation of all USA citizens, past and present. It is flown in honor of all who have served and fought to protect it and the rights of its citizens. That is the reason there is, and should be etiquette for its flying.
The POW/MIA flag is within etiquette. It represents those who were captured or lost. It is part of the "no-one left behind"remembrance of those who were left or lost — not forgotten.
No other flags are part of etiquette of flying under the US Flag.
In the June 13 article, Renee Dick stated she served two years in the military. "Just because I am not a Vietnam Vet doesn't mean I am offended by that being up there to specifically honor them." Why would you think of being offended by the POW/MIA flag? It is not for Vietnam Veterans. It is for all POW/MIA. If you ever knew a POW you would realize how offensive your comment is.
My father in law was a POW in World War II. He never saw Vietnam. What about POWs of Afghanistan. What about POW/MIA of Japan or South Korea? It seems you are focused on your own extremism and uniformed about flag etiquette.
If we allow the Gay Pride flag to fly below the USA flag why not the Jewish Cross flag, the Black Lives Matter flag, the Proud Boys flag or the Rebel Flag. See my point?
The USA flag is representative of all and deserves respect and dignity. Therefor there is etiquette. It should not be violated for anyone or any group. The LGBTQ+ community does not deserve, nor need, self serving recognition at the expense of the Flag of the United States of America.
