Thank you Scott Carroll for the May 9 article "Caught in the Middle" profiling Jeff Marotz who was assaulted in his RV. Much of this article is about the conflict over Gaddis Park between baseball parents and the unhoused. I am a baseball grandparent and was appalled to find out that some baseball parents harassed the unhoused telling them to "get out." I was also appalled to read Roseburg Police spokesperson Daniel Allen's response to the question of where should these people go — "that question may be best answered by the individuals." In other words, there is no place for them to go.
I understand baseball parents' concern for their children's safety. However, the problem cannot be solved by moving the problem down the road. The unhoused need housing and, at minimum, restrooms and dumpsters. Housing First Umpqua and other organizations have demonstrated that when given the proper help (such as dumpsters and restrooms) the unhoused want to and will keep their areas clean.
Please people, let us work toward a solution that works for the entire community.
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
(1) comment
[thumbup] Good letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.