In explaining the errors in everyone's property tax bills, the county clerk placed the blame on "Printing Error" which was echoed by the NR. I disagree and my opinion follows.
To me, it appears to be a software error and there are multiple reasons why the county ... and we ... and the NR ... should understand and be concerned about that.
I have a master's degree in computer design and have decades of experience in design, management and project management in world-class high-tech companies. I assure you that software determines the amounts listed on our property taxes. Printers only print what the software tells them to print. I don't understand how the printing process changed that. All my experience tells me this was a software design error, not an error in printing. I stand open to any contrary argument.
The math is simple. For a 3% discount on a Property Tax (PT), 3% Discounted Amount (DA3) = 0.97*PT. High/Middle School algebra students could easily compose the equation and the software coding is high school simple. Subsequently, in the program, there would be a command substantively saying, "Print DA3" on bills. The printer or the act of printing cannot change the software's number. It can only print what the software tells it to print.
There are several reasons why understanding this is important. First, if I'm correct, the software company could not have performed good enough validation testing, a step required by ISO 9001 certification standards, a standard which should be required of all country software vendors. Second, it's a fundamental quality issue and the vendor appears to be updating other country software. Even if I'm incorrect about the root cause, this error begs improved validation testing, does it not?
Dennis Olds
Roseburg
(2) comments
If you read the actual letter from the County Tax Collector the issue was the transition from an old electronic system to a new system - and not a "printing error." The mistake was discovered quickly and corrected quickly.
Dennis, I read your letter with a nervous smile -- and that smile was accompanied by a small bead of perspiration. What you wrote is certainly true. Design Validations, Process Validations, Software Validations, Design and Process Failure Modes Analysis -- such is industrial life these days. Governments large and small...not so much.
Yes, it's disappointing, but at least my second bill saved me about $40 compared to the first one that came; those savings came as a surprise.
When November rolled around after I left my last job, I wrote an email to some of my closer ex-coworkers listing all the things I was thankful for that year, and NOT having to perform all that testing and analysis was at the top of my list. Guess I should have been in government, huh?
