I am proposing a Great Unjabbed World Celebration Day on March 11.

worden
worden

I find it interesting that people who speak out against covid tyranny perpetrated by over-reaching governments want the same government to overreach right into the medical care available to women and children. If masks and vaccines to prevent a disease that killed over a million Americans is tyranny, what do you call the right-wing demand to have control over the wombs of women and the chests and genitals of children?

The worst part is you guys don't experience a single moment of cognitive dissonance. I've heard that people don't suffer cognitive dissonance when cognition isn't important to them. That seems about right.

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

There is so much nonsense in your letter that it is hard to know where to start. So consider this: 96% of the members of the American Medical Association received the COVID vaccination. Therefore, either your doctor is an ignorant, gullible fool, or you are a grossly misinformed buffoon. I know where my money is.

duff6lawson3
duff6lawson3

I think it is an absolutely stellar idea! We could call it the "Thinning the Herd Festival". A special day to say "Thank you" to all of those outstanding voluntary Darwin Award winners who selflessly sacrifice themselves so the human species as a whole may rise a couple more IQ points. We salute you!

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Mr. Trump says we should have celebrated over two years ago. And I most certainly did.

lwo
lwo

Is the opinion section officially just an open mic for uninformed ideas?

