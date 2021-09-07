In recognizing the devastating pandemic, drought, and civil division and upheaval in our nation and world, a Day of Fasting and Prayer has been chosen for Sunday, Sept. 12. Individuals of all faiths are welcome to join together in appealing to God for a blessing and relief from the afflictions that have been poured out upon our nation and world.
Many times, when our nation has been in great peril, presidents of the United States of America have appropriately designated a “National Day of Fasting and Prayer.” One such day was established for March 30, 1863, by President Abaham Lincoln. In that proclamation, President Lincoln wrote: “The awful calamity of civil war ... may be but a punishment inflicted upon us for our presumptuous sins … We have forgotten God ... we have become ... too proud to pray to the God that made us! It behooves us then to humble ourselves before the offended Power ...” (see 2 Chronicles 7:14).
Following the example of President Lincoln, Sept. 12, 2021, is a day set-apart by concerned citizens of Douglas County, Oregon to plead for mercy and grace to relieve us not only from the effects of the pandemic and drought locally, but also for relief to our sisters and brothers from those same conditions as well as other afflictions such as earthquakes, hurricanes, wars, and civil division and unrest that are spreading throughout the world.
Individuals of varied faiths in our community have acknowledged a need for a day of fasting and prayer, and a desire to participate. We invite all who have similar concerns to participate in this day of fasting and prayer by foregoing a meal or two on Sept. 12 and praying for relief from our shared afflictions. We invite you to share this message with neighbor, friend, stranger, pastor and church far and wide.
Tim Juett
Roseburg
Wow. This appears to be the SAME Tim Juett whose July 11 Letter to the Editor advocated residents to NOT get vaccinated, saying it is “more likely to harm than to benefit an individual patient” and falsely claimed only 40% of physicians were fully vaccinated.
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-let-americans-weigh-information-from-all-physicians/article_faf28395-388f-54e9-845b-498db5d03dba.html
Tim Juett’s Facebook indicates he is a former Doctor of Physical Therapy at the VA Hospital. He is obviously a learned man whose background in medicine did not prevent him from previously endorsing false information that is now killing many, many people in our county.
https://www.facebook.com/tim.juett
Does this letter now mean Mr. Juett is a hypocrite for asking people to pray for the unrest spreading throughout the world while previously encouraging it himself in his Letters to the Editor? Or is Mr. Juett rightfully feeling guilty for his discouragement of vaccinations in light of the 59 Douglas County Covid deaths since Mr. Juett’s last letter of misinformation?
During the various medieval visitations of the Black Death, the people of Europe would travel from town to town, often crawling on their torn and bleeding hands and knees, crying, wailing, praying and whipping themselves and each other into bloody pulps while begging God to end the catastrophic loss of life. It didn't work. Good ol' God remained quite indifferent to their plight. Instead of praying and starving yourself, I suggest you simply get vaccinated and wear a mask. It has a far better track record.
Oh, science, schmience.... What's science ever done for us?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7HmhrgTuQ
