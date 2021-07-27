I believe the Olympic protesters, soccer team, losers, basketball team, losers, and any others who choose to protest the very flag and country that pays their bills and free training.
They have the right to protest but not on my dime. I believe in our country, not always good but better than most.
So, go to another country that you could be proud of and have them pay your bills. Most of us work hard just to keep up.
Charles F Cooper
Oakland
(3) comments
A simple use of google found this
Does the US government fund Olympic athletes?
Fundraising efforts. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation supported by American individuals and corporate sponsors. Unlike most other nations, the USOPC does not receive direct government funding for Olympic programs (except for select Paralympic military programs)
I urge you Mr. Cooper to get outraged about something else. May I suggest getting mad at those right wing Trumpanista terrorists who stormed the Capitol on January 6. They abused the tax payers.
[thumbup]
You must donate a lot of $$$$ to the U.S. Olympic committee.
