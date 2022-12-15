In a petition to the Supreme Court written on prison stationery, Clarence E. Gideon argued that, without adequate counsel, the trial court had set him behind an untraversable barrier. Since the court denied him representation, Gideon had to argue on his behalf. He subsequently lost the case, knowing little to nothing about the nuances and complexities of the legal system.
The Supreme Court, unanimously, asserted that the Sixth Amendment’s requirement that trial courts appoint counsel to those who cannot afford representation should apply to the states. Gideon V. Wainwright established a crucial precedent that continues to guide our judicial system.
Since the pandemic, case backlogs have placed the system under unsustainable pressure. Since February 2022, Multnomah County dropped 285 misdemeanor and felony cases due to the lack of public defenders to represent them. Over half of those dropped were property crimes, such as car theft and burglary. The county also dropped crimes against persons, such as domestic violence cases.
The shortage of public defenders has a wide-ranging effect on the well-being of our state. We must address the problem now rather than wait until the crisis escalates further. We must pressure lawmakers to tackle the problem during the upcoming legislative session. The problem requires systemic changes that will not occur overnight. There are steps that we can take now, however, to change the situation.
The state currently contracts public defense services out to third parties, rather than employing attorneys directly. Instead of hourly wages, these contracts pay based on a fixed rate per case. This encourages attorneys to settle cases as quickly as possible, rather than devoting the time and energy needed to adequately represent clients. With better pay, they can devote more attention to cases.
This problem cannot wait. We must address the situation during the upcoming legislative session.
