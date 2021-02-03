To clarify points made in the apples and oranges comparison in my Keystone XL letter to the editor. I was comparing the job losses from COVID-19 to the 1,000 jobs lost because of the Keystone closure that Mr. Heath mentioned. Millions have been laid off with record numbers filing for unemployment over the last year. Also, the court stopped construction on the Keystone project for environment studies. At no time did I advocate against pipeline projects. Nor did I mention the Green New Deal.
The loss of prevailing or living wage occupations is devastating. The high paying job losses referenced by the Nebraska governor are union high-pressure certified pipefitters. That quality skill level jobs remain in the area until completion of the project. The journeyman and apprentice move to the next high-pressure certified job when finished in Nebraska. The remaining maintenance jobs are a fraction of numbers employed during construction.
The obfuscation Mike Heath references is his blame of the new administration stopping the construction. I advocate the evaluation of current infrastructure engineering. The study of roads, dams, bridges, and pipelines to improve on function, economic, and environmental sustainability. I would like to thank Mr. Hyatt and Mr. Heath for the feedback. My apologies to Mr. Heath for not getting his name correct. My bad!
Robert Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
