Letter: Questioning the Biden family Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago

Exactly what product or services was the Biden family selling for all those millions of dollars if it was not peddling influence with the "big guy"?If they had a legitimate business in which they were engaged, why did they need a fleet of "shell" corporations to launder the money?Was Joe Biden truthful when he said to the American people that he had never discussed business dealings with his son?And why was Hunter Biden, et al. flagged with more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports, a form that must be filed with the government when a financial institution suspects fraud or money laundering?Roger ShafferCanyonville

(1) comment

melrosereader Jun 27, 2023 2:37pm What? Again with the Biden is corrupt nonsense? Are you guys trying to flood the zone?
What? Again with the Biden is corrupt nonsense? Are you guys trying to flood the zone?
