Letter: Radical right is 'out of touch with the majority' Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Regarding a letter from Mike Benjamin on Dec. 7 (Measure 114's passage makes us lab test rats), I found his rant amusing and chock full of right-wing venom, describing Democrats and political foes.Such as:Super-liberal leftGood-doing liberal religious dogsUltra-liberal rich controlling scumClowns that cut police funding Vote the liberal scum out of officeLeft-learning liberal cities in the nationThe mid-term November elections prove the radical right of the Republican Party is off the rails and out of touch with the majority of the American public like Mr. Benjamin demonstrates.I hope The News-Review will continue to publish balanced political views.Ben HaddRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Radical Right Politics Republican Party Scum November Election Mike Benjamin Funding Majority Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment melrosereader Dec 14, 2022 3:32pm Thank you Mr. Hadd.Today is the 10th year anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre in which 20 6-year-olds and 6 teachers were murdered. And still the GOP leaders in this state would rather cuddle their beloved guns than do anything (other than offer their meaningless thoughts and prayers) that might stop this plague. Pro-lifers they are not. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 13 Utah 85, Colorado 58 No. 13 Utah 85, Colorado 58 Women's Top 25 Fared Wednesday's Transactions NFL Injury Report
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Hadd.
Today is the 10th year anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre in which 20 6-year-olds and 6 teachers were murdered. And still the GOP leaders in this state would rather cuddle their beloved guns than do anything (other than offer their meaningless thoughts and prayers) that might stop this plague. Pro-lifers they are not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.