Ranked Choice Voting is an example of malevolent caprice
The News-Review, Dec. 28, “Ranked Choice Voting” is questionable. Democracy’s legitimacy and strength derive from two key concepts: consent of the governed and majority rule.
RCV is an approach making it more likely the majority’s voice is heard, it’s said. RCV allows for who the voters prefer. It’s like seeing in color instead of gray. And here’s where the more nuanced voice originates. In a typical election, we only get to see the single choice that’s provided: Red, Blue, Oompa or Loompa. RCV doesn’t give one party an advantage over another, supposedly, but it does help voters elect leaders with the strongest support who are usually incumbents in RCV states.
It argues against the “equality principle”— a citizen’s political power, their vote, being equal — among its many criticisms. And it’s been used as a rallying slogan to argue for better representation, usually by progressives. Conservatives question its legitimacy.
Either way, “one person, one vote” automatically includes fairness. RCV appears to assume that each voter’s views are represented in the eventual winner. No person’s vote is ever applied twice. But, in truth, don’t we already have this?
RCV advocates want to replace real democracy, in which a majority picks the winner, with something akin to a game show selection method. The result could be more like Family Feud than a decision about one of the most important choices people get in a politically divided country, so if it ain’t broken ... ?
Yes, parodic maintenance is necessary to avoid more serious problems, but ... tinkering? What’s the benefit? Truth is incontrovertible in elections. Panic may resent it. Ignorance can deride it and malice may distort it, but wonks concocting an endless stream of counterproductive ideas like RCV is an example of malevolent caprice.
