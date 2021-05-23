The idea to make Southern and Eastern Oregon a part of Idaho is a horrible idea for several reasons. In the first place, we have no idea of the logistics of such a move. Think about Brexit and the unexpected consequences. This isn’t that, I know. However, we’d all need new car registration and licensing from driver’s licenses or teaching certificates, just as an example. Tax structures would be changed, and in my opinion, definitely not for the better. If this fantasy ever becomes reality, we’re all in for a huge pain in the parts, regardless of your political beliefs.
Also, I don’t want to live in Idaho. I’m an Oregonian, born and raised. It doesn’t matter to me, whether the state is red, blue or purple. How about those who want to live in Idaho move there instead? It might surprise you that not all of us in these rural areas agree with policies supported by red states.
Instead of trying to cede rural Oregon from the rest of the state because you don’t agree with those in Portland and Eugene, how about coming up with quality candidates and proposals upon which most of us here can agree? Instead of electing people who walk out of state sessions or vote no on everything, what if you instead provide candidates who want to do the job of actual governing? I might cross party lines for a good candidate or proposal. That’s really how it’s supposed to work.
Glennis Peterson
Roseburg
Glennis,
Thank you. I have many of the same thoughts. I have lived all over the United States and choose (operative word) to live in Oregon for the many wonderful things it has to offer. It's my choice. If there are people, especially our County Commissioners, who like Idaho better than Oregon, why do they CHOOSE to live in Oregon. It's simply a choice. It's not that far or difficult of a move to truly make their dreams come true.
I question why I must suffer all of the head aches you mention because people who don't like Oregon seek to impose their will on me. I feel like these Idaho proponents are all somehow related to Governor Kate Brown.
"Instead of electing people who walk out of state sessions or vote no on everything, what if you instead provide candidates who want to do the job of actual governing?"
Nah. Too crazy a concept.
Voters here prefer oppositional-defiant toddlers. And the Republican Party provides them.
