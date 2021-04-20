Umpqua Community College has served our community for over 50 years, giving local students and others an enormous advantage in their education journey. Our UCC has also provided job training that qualifies participants to enter and succeed in the trades that make our local economy hum. We have an opportunity to strengthen that advantage when voting for positions on the board of education.
I’m voting to re-elect Erica Mills to the UCC Board of Education. Erica has a proven track record, having served with distinction on the board for the past two years. She knows the people and understands the college.
Erica supports strong relationships with County School Districts. She knows how important it is that our high school juniors and seniors have the opportunity to take classes at UCC that also count towards their high school graduation. It makes college affordable for so many Douglas County families. I know from my years working in local schools, that Erica will make sure our students continue to earn college credit at no cost to the students.
Erica also advocates for more career and technical classes, what we called trade or shop classes when I was in school. She believes career and technical classes will train skilled workers for local businesses and industry. As a local small business owner, Erica and her husband understand, firsthand, how critical it is to train skilled workers for the local economy.
Erica will help students and businesses. She has my vote. Join me in re-electing Erica Mills to the UCC Board of Education.
Lee Patterson
Roseburg
