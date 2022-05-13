I strongly recommend you Re-elect our Douglas County Commissioners because they are experienced administrators and have done excellent work to balance the county budget, promote economic development, prioritize county services, and have shown fearless leadership in crisis.
Commissioner Tim Freeman is an expert on O & C Timber receipts, and a well known advocate in our state. He has been a fierce defender of active harvest management for sustainability. There was an immutable promise made to O & C counties many years ago to sustain timber harvest in designated areas of state land. Those timber receipts are vital to providing county services to our citizens. He has led the battle against urban agendas that try to lock down forests and impose restrictive logging policy. Not only have those uneducated forest policies hurt our natural resource based economy in Douglas County, bad policies has exacerbated our wildfire risk and created immeasurable harm to productivity of our forestlands. It would be foolish to deprive our citizens of his expertise.
Commissioners Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress are a strong team of active administrators for Douglas County. Not only do they routinely make themselves available in all our county communities , they are also interactive with State Representatives helping guard against policy that may be harmful to our timber, trucking, fishing, ranching and farming industries. We have a team of elected officials working together to bring good results to Douglas County.
If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Insist that challengers to the commissioner positions give you specifics on what they can do better and how. Don’t accept petty and flimsy criticism without a challenge. If our current county commissioners are doing a good job, and they are, then re-elect them. Elections are the way we return skilled people to continue the work, based on their competence, not a time limit.
