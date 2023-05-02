A few years ago, I was honored to serve as chair of the UCC Board of Education. Since then, UCC has really changed. Why? It’s called leadership and that’s what we have seen from our UCC President and our Board of Education who, by the way, hires the UCC President. We have an amazing team of leaders providing the strategic direction, presidential and fiscal oversight necessary to not only survive but thrive in serving our community today. One of those amazing leaders is Twila McDonald UCC Zone 1 from Yoncalla.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.