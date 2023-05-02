A few years ago, I was honored to serve as chair of the UCC Board of Education. Since then, UCC has really changed. Why? It’s called leadership and that’s what we have seen from our UCC President and our Board of Education who, by the way, hires the UCC President. We have an amazing team of leaders providing the strategic direction, presidential and fiscal oversight necessary to not only survive but thrive in serving our community today. One of those amazing leaders is Twila McDonald UCC Zone 1 from Yoncalla.
Twila’s over 20 years of experience in banking, her strong commitment to our rural community and her passion for building strong linkages with K-12, focused on career technical education has helped shape UCC’s strategy which drives where to invest each critical dollar. UCC’s accomplishments to date including enrollment being up 15%, highest GED pass rate in the state, fixed tuition rates, bachelor degree on campus, connection to over 50 industry partners, trades (auto and welding) technology upgrade and the Friday Career Academy Program are all about the direction set by the Board of Education and Twila has been a leading voice in that effort and there is more to come.
I’m finally truly proud of UCC and for anyone who knew my Uncle LaVerne D. Murphy, he would be thrilled. UCC’s plans for increased on-the-job training opportunities, dual credits for high school students, employability skills including self-leadership and workplace professionalism in all UCC courses, housing opportunities for students, and new medical career and advance manufacturing programs including robotics, are all driven by the strategy created by the Board and UCC President who are listening to our community. Let’s keep the “thriving” momentum of going and re-elect Twila McDonald for UCC Zone 1!
