Both of us are graduates of Umpqua Community College, we proudly served in the military and had the opportunity to recently serve as chairs for the Umpqua Community College Foundation. Please join us in supporting Twila McDonald for UCC board of education zone 1.
Twila has served on the UCC board of education for the last four years as a champion of Career Technical Education. At the college, she has worked actively to support stronger partnerships with K-12, given her past service on the Yoncalla school board and budget committee. She worked for US Bank for over 20 years starting as a teller and working her way up to district manager covering branches between Cottage Grove and Myrtle Creek. This finance background has been instrumental to her service on the UCC board of education and led to fixed tuition rates for three years so now parents and students can plan for college expenses at the time of enrollment. Her leadership during the COVID pandemic was paramount in keeping the college functioning in serving our students and faculty.
A big accomplishment has been the launch of the Friday Career Academy Program at UCC. Here, high school students throughout Douglas County can take part in career-ready programs leading to certificates and college degrees early.
Please re-elect Twila McDonald for the UCC Board of Education!
