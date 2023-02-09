Merriam-Webster defines democracy as a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections.
A December 2022 poll showed that 80% of Americans think that our nation faces a threat to democracy, even though the people do not agree about the reasons for the threat. Given that most of us share this worry, what can we do about the threat?
Never before have I recommended a book in a letter to the editor. But Richard Haass has published a skinny little down-to-earth book, "The Bill of Obligations," that lists and explains 10 habits that we as good citizens should adopt.
Because Haass is a PhD Rhodes Scholar and President of the Council on Foreign Relations, I imagined that his book would be a an out-of-touch political discourse. I was wrong. He somehow managed to hit a perfect pitch for a target audience of regular people who care about the future of our country.
By the way the obligations are: Be informed, Get involved, Stay open to compromise, Remain civil, Reject violence, Value norms, Promote the common good, Respect government service, Support the teaching of civics, Put country first.
I think this would be an excellent book for high school civics class as well as adults. It’s a one-night read that is definitely worth your time. It’s on order at the Roseburg Public Library.
