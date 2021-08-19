Since I received an excellent education from the School Sisters of Notre Dame, and in response to the person who identified himself as a Christian conservative in Wednesday's Public Forum of The News-Review, it's "I couldN'T care less." Not "I COULD care less." Just thought he might want to know.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
